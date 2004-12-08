Aspocomp hires new Marketing Manager

Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration Rami Raulas (43) has been appointed as the Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing of the Aspocomp Group and as a member of the Management Team.

Raulas moves to Aspocomp from Fujitsu Siemens Computers and his most recent position as Marketing Director for the Nordic and Baltic Countries based in Stockholm, Sweden.



Raulas has worked in global and regional sales and marketing management at

Fujitsu Siemens Computers since the establishment of the company in 1999, and more than ten years previously with Fujitsu Computers and its predecessor companies. In addition to Finland, his native country, he has been based in Sweden, England and Germany.