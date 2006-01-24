Solectron names new general<br>manager in Romania

EMS provider Solectron has named Fabrice Gomez as general manager of the plant Solectron in Timisoara, Romania, according to communiquÈ sent by the company, Nine oClock reports.

Gomez joined Solectron company in 1992 and held several project management and engineering positions until 2001. In 2005, he became general manager of the Solectron plant in Bordeaux - France. Gomez is 37 year old and will run the plant, being responsible for the good results of the activities from Timisoara. He will directly report to Hamid Halfaoui, senior vice-president for the Solectron operations in Europe.