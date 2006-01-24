Net income 33% down<br>year-on-year for Philips

Full-year net income increased to EUR 2,868 million, compared to the EUR 2,836 million reported for 2004.

In-the-quarter net income amounted to EUR 332 million, compared to net income of EUR 498 million in the corresponding period of 2004, mainly driven by incidental results from unconsolidated companies and the advancement of a tax charge related to TSMC.



Full-year sales reached EUR 30,395 million, representing 4% comparable growth compared to 2004 sales of EUR 29,346 million, excluding sales of Mobile Display Systems, which has been treated as a discontinued operation in both 2004 (EUR973million) and 2005 (EUR 653 million). Fourth-quarter sales increased to EUR9,518million, 6% above Q4 2004. Adjusted for the upward effect of currency movements and consolidation changes, comparable sales increased by 4%. All five operating divisions contributed to the comparable sales growth, led by Medical Systems, Semiconductors and Consumer Electronics.



Income from operations for full-year 2005 amounted to EUR 1,779 million, a EUR 193 million increase compared with 2004. In Q4 2005, income from operations amounted to EUR 971 million, compared to EUR 15 million in the same period of 2004. Q4 2004 included a non-cash impairment charge of EUR576million for MedQuist. Q4 2005 showed significant improvement in income from operations at Semiconductors and benefited from a EUR 187 million release of a provision for post-retirement medical benefits, partly offset by charges of EUR 46 million relating to certain billing issues at MedQuist.



In the quarter, financial income and expenses resulted in income of EUR23million, compared to income of EUR 417 million in Q4 2004, which included a EUR 440 million gain on the sale of shares in Vivendi Universal and ASML. Income from unconsolidated companies decreased from EUR 198 million in Q4 2004 to a loss of EUR 70 million, mainly due to charges of EUR 458 million related to LG.Philips Displays.



Cash flow from operating activities of EUR1,889million was slightly higher than in Q4 2004. Net inventories as a percentage of sales increased compared to Q4 2004, largely due to currency effects.



“On the back of a strong product line-up, we accelerated growth and increased profitability. We also executed our management agenda for the year, making Philips a more focused group, able to deliver a consistent performance while continuing its transformation into a market-driven healthcare, lifestyle and technology company”, said Gerard Kleisterlee, Philips, President and CEO.