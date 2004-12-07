Exciting future for Bluetooth

2004 has proved a very good year for Bluetooth, increased penetration into cellular terminals and the expanding headset market have prompted a healthy level of growth. The increased uptake in these volume markets, especially cellular terminals, has meant the door is now open for Bluetooth to make significant in-roads into new application areas. IMS Research reports.

During the research process for the 2004 annual Bluetooth report, IMS Research Senior Bluetooth Analyst, Stuart Carlaw found that “the majority of OEMs spoken to during the study continued to identify that increased penetration of Bluetooth in the cellular terminal markets is a pre-requisite to expansion into other application areas.”



With Bluetooth penetration into cellular terminals forecast to reach in the region of 13% by the end of 2004, this major barrier to the widespread adoption of Bluetooth is beginning to be broken down, especially in Western Europe.



The report identified that several areas could benefit from this increased profile and could prove especially attractive to Bluetooth vendors. Most notable among them include mobile printing, stereo headsets, digital cameras, mobile HID, notebooks and games devices. However, the report also identified several other key barriers that need to be addressed, most notable amongst them were the need to educate consumers on the benefits of Bluetooth as well as improve usability.