Teledyne buys Schmoll equipment

US-based Teledyne Printed Circuit Technology has placed an order for two sophisticated drilling and routing machines from Schmoll Maschinen in Germany. Also, Caledon Controls has been appointed to represent certain of the FabFour products within Canada.

The first being an MX-1 Single Station machine with dual heads, one with a high-speed drilling spindle and the other being a conventional driller/router spindle. In addition to this, the MX-1 also has an intelligent vision system for inner layer registration work. The second machine is the new LRM4-125 dedicated router. Teledyne chose the advanced capability of Schmoll in order to satisfy the demanding flex-rigid work that is Teledyne Printed Circuit Technology's specialty.



Schmoll, located near Frankfurt in Germany , is part of Bürkle's FabFour Machinery Alliance consisting of Bürkle Lamination and Coating Systems, Posalux high volume drilling and routing systems and Bacher Registration and Exposure Systems.



Caledon Controls of Ontario, Canada has been appointed to represent certain of the FabFour products within Canada. They will handle the conventional Lamination Presses offered by Bürkle GmbH as well as the Bürkle Coating Systems. In addition to this, they will represent two of the premier brands of drilling and routing machines manufactured in Europe - Schmoll and Posalux.

David Perri, President of Caledon commented, “The robust construction, inherent reliability and advanced technical capability of these systems will be an excellent addition to our current product range”.