Rutronik opens branch office in Slovakia

As part of its pan-European presence, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente is now represented by its own branch office in Slovakia. The office in Banská Bystrica will focus exclusively on its Slovakian customers.

The branch office in Brno looks after the eastern region of the Czech Republic and, up until now, also covered Slovakia. The new team in Banská Bystrica is composed of sales and field application engineers. They all have sound industry knowledge of the Slovakian distribution landscape, its players and customers. They also have all the service and advice services plus design-in support at their disposal at the high quality typically associated with Rutronik throughout Europe. The product portfolio in Slovakia extends to active, passive and electromechanical components, displays, embedded boards and wireless products of leading manufacturers. The markets regarded as holding significant potential are those for power products and the automotive sector, which is expected to receive a powerful thrust of economic growth due to current and future investments by VW, Citroen, KIA and FORD. The focus is also on the telecommunications industry with the IP phone technology and EMS customers.



“We have ambitious goals for Slovakia,” said Thomas Rudel, Managing Director Sales and Marketing at Rutronik. “Due to our direct local presence, we are anticipating increased market penetration with our products even in the short term. In the long term, we are looking to establish a position similar to the one we enjoy in Germany.” Miroslava Gaziova, Regional Sales Manager Slovakia added: “Thanks to the Europe-wide proven Rutronik service spectrum, which extends far beyond the actual task of distribution, we are hoping to gain a decisive competitive edge. With sound advice and support in the application development and sophisticated logistics concepts, we can provide our customers with end-to-end support; namely with a service that is most definitely not standard here as yet.”



In the wake of the increasing shift of production to Eastern Europe, these markets are regarded as highly attractive for the components industry and have already developed exceptionally well for Rutronik. Besides Slovakia, Rutronik is also represented locally with its own teams in the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Lithuania and Russia.