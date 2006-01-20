Wintech to increase capacity in Estonia

As one part of the expansion of the operations in Tallinn Wintech has there invested in an automized surface mount line with a capacity of 21 000 components per hour.

2005 the business obtained a stability to be able to increase the workforce by 50% and now the next step is taken where the surface mount capacity is significantly increased. A synergy effect with the factory in Fagersta, Sweden, is that the surface mount lines are exactly the same on both sites which simplifies process improvements when feedback and test results can be received from both factories.



The owen in the surface mount line is a Virtronic Soltec delivered from Eltraco. In addition a lead-free wave soldering equipment has been added to the Tallinn factory. The Tallinn factory now has both capacity for leaded and lead-free wave soldering. "We have now the same resources to produce in order with the RoHS directive in both factories", said Wintech's CEO Mikael Rehnberg.



"In terms of construction Wintech is now further able to help the customers with compliance to the RoHS direktive. We make a BOM- and product analysis for our customers and we are producing prototypes and presenting the results before the serial production", said Rehnberg.