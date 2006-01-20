Sanmina-SCI's Singapore facility receives<br>aerospace standard AS9100 certification

Sanmina-SCI announced that its Singapore facility has been awarded the AS9100, Rev B aerospace standard certification. The certification signifies the facility complies with all the requirements of the AS9100 quality management system.

"In our business customers require and expect extraordinary levels of quality. The AS9100 certification ensures that a high-level, quality management system standard is embedded into our manufacturing process," said Jason Chamberlain, Senior Vice President, Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division. "Earning this certification is a significant accomplishment for our business and is one more example of our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality manufacturing services to our defense and aerospace customers."



AS9100 is a set of requirements for quality management systems published by the Society for Automotive Engineers (SAE) that includes all ISO 9001:2000 requirements and expanded to address international aerospace requirements that are now approved by major aerospace companies around the world. The intent of AS9100 is to deliver significant improvements in quality, while reducing cost throughout the supply chain in the aerospace industry.



Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems (DAS) division leverages more than 40 years of experience and is the world's number one provider of defense and aerospace electronics design and manufacturing services. The DAS division manages the non-core aspects of a customer's operations through synchronized manufacturing services that include design, supply chain management, manufacturing and assembly, logistics and distribution, and post-manufacturing repair/warranty solutions.