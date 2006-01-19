Arteris expands in US and Europe

Arteris announced they have appointed Michel Telera as its European vice president of sales and Arklin Kee as vice president of business development for the U.S. and Asia.

"We have seen strong interest for our technology by some of the world' top semiconductor companies and OEMs, and this will help us build a solid a foundation to service the worldwide market," Arteris CEO Charlie Janac said in a statement.