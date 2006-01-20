Electronics Production | January 20, 2006
Rutronik invests long term in the Nordic
Helmut Rudels Rutronik have during 33 years been profitable each year with a steady growth and enormous self confidence. 2005 the company started doing business in the Nordic and Rutronik now see itself as the big european distributor.
When Rutronik started after Eurodis bankruptcy they were not worried. "This is a startup year" says Helmut Rudel meaning that the Nordic is a new area and that the expectations is not to make record revenue at once but to draw advantage of earlier establishments as for example Italy 2004 where profitability was reached after a year. Now it has passed 6 months since the startup and the start has been good."It can always be better but we started from zero so one can easily say that it has gone fine so far" says Joakim Jarstad Nordic Manager to evertiq.
Right after the Rutronik start-up, taking over after Eurodis left the scene, the work in completing the linecard started. " Regarding our linecard I am not worried. We have seen one after another adding on. For example Vishay, Microchip, FCI, Sony Ericsson. And some more lines will be official shortly" says Joakim Jarstad to evertiq.
Rutronik Nordic, who practically is the old Eurodis, started up with big resources from the start. "Rutronik felt we should have sufficient resources from start to be able to work efficiently from day one" says Jarstad to evertiq. "The Nordic is a completely new and important market for Rutronik" Jarstad continues. In Sweden, Finland and Norway the employees are around 30 people. The Nordic offices have been given time to work and Rutronik counts on that in the period of approximately 18 months establish itself and start being profitable. Parallels can be drawn to the establishment i Italy. " The business in Italy have picked up very well since the start and we believe the Nordic startup will do the same" says Jarstad to evertiq.
Right after the Rutronik start-up, taking over after Eurodis left the scene, the work in completing the linecard started. " Regarding our linecard I am not worried. We have seen one after another adding on. For example Vishay, Microchip, FCI, Sony Ericsson. And some more lines will be official shortly" says Joakim Jarstad to evertiq.
Rutronik Nordic, who practically is the old Eurodis, started up with big resources from the start. "Rutronik felt we should have sufficient resources from start to be able to work efficiently from day one" says Jarstad to evertiq. "The Nordic is a completely new and important market for Rutronik" Jarstad continues. In Sweden, Finland and Norway the employees are around 30 people. The Nordic offices have been given time to work and Rutronik counts on that in the period of approximately 18 months establish itself and start being profitable. Parallels can be drawn to the establishment i Italy. " The business in Italy have picked up very well since the start and we believe the Nordic startup will do the same" says Jarstad to evertiq.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments