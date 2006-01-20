Rutronik invests long term in the Nordic

Helmut Rudels Rutronik have during 33 years been profitable each year with a steady growth and enormous self confidence. 2005 the company started doing business in the Nordic and Rutronik now see itself as the big european distributor.

When Rutronik started after Eurodis bankruptcy they were not worried. "This is a startup year" says Helmut Rudel meaning that the Nordic is a new area and that the expectations is not to make record revenue at once but to draw advantage of earlier establishments as for example Italy 2004 where profitability was reached after a year. Now it has passed 6 months since the startup and the start has been good."It can always be better but we started from zero so one can easily say that it has gone fine so far" says Joakim Jarstad Nordic Manager to evertiq.



Right after the Rutronik start-up, taking over after Eurodis left the scene, the work in completing the linecard started. " Regarding our linecard I am not worried. We have seen one after another adding on. For example Vishay, Microchip, FCI, Sony Ericsson. And some more lines will be official shortly" says Joakim Jarstad to evertiq.



Rutronik Nordic, who practically is the old Eurodis, started up with big resources from the start. "Rutronik felt we should have sufficient resources from start to be able to work efficiently from day one" says Jarstad to evertiq. "The Nordic is a completely new and important market for Rutronik" Jarstad continues. In Sweden, Finland and Norway the employees are around 30 people. The Nordic offices have been given time to work and Rutronik counts on that in the period of approximately 18 months establish itself and start being profitable. Parallels can be drawn to the establishment i Italy. " The business in Italy have picked up very well since the start and we believe the Nordic startup will do the same" says Jarstad to evertiq.