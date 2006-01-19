Arrow awarded by Elisa Group

Arrow Denmark has been voted 'Distributor of the Year' 2005 by the Elisa Group, a consortium of leading Danish electronics manufacturers that work together to provide mutual support in the areas of component procurement and logistics.

The body, which consists of 14 of the biggest electronic component users in Denmark, gave the prestigious accolade to Arrow in recognition of the company's high levels of service and support, reliable product availability, efficient supply chain management and competitive pricing.



As the Elisa Group includes major names such as Bang & Olufsen, Brüel & Kjær, Danfoss, Dantherm, Martin Professional, Oticon, and Vestas, it is a highly authoritative industry voice and, for electronics distributors, the 'voice of the customer'. The group's total purchasing volume accounts for more than 50% of the Danish distribution market. The Elisa Award is therefore the highest form of recognition that can be attained by a Danish distributor.



“We are delighted to be recognised as the best performing distributor in Denmark,” said Preben Risvang, managing director of Arrow Denmark. “The Elisa Award is the greatest accolade that any Danish distributor can achieve. It shows that we excel in vital areas such as technical support and logistics, and reflects our ability to provide the kind of value-added services that our customers really appreciate. The award is a credit to everyone at Arrow Denmark”.