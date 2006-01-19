Aspocomp developes new RFID-technology

Finnish PCB-producer Aspocomp Oy is targeting the RFID-markets. According to a local newspaper, a new kind of RFID tag is under development by Aspocomp in cooperation with the Technical Research Center of Finland.

Traditional RFID-tag do not work properly on metal surfaces. Aspocomp has solved this problem but has not yet disclosed its own expectations concerning its RFID-business. Aspocomp intends to manufacture RFID-tags for only demanding circumstances. Aspocomp is also waiting for related software systems to develop, according to the article.



Aspocomp's technology has been tested by Mercedes-Benz in Germany. The results are so far good.



The RFID-market is growing very fast at the moment. Today this market is worth approximately 1.5 billion Euros. The market is expected to fourfold in two years time.