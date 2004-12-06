BMK is a beta tester<br>for the new Siplace X

BMK and Siplace – ten years of cooperation

BMK stands for the last names’ initials of three real entrepreneurs. After a management buyout from the NCR/AT&T group, Stephan Baur, Dieter Müller and Alois Knöferle founded ten years ago their own company in Augsburg, Germany. They started with 25 people as a contract electronics manufacturer and have since developed into a comprehensive electronics service provider with 300 employees.

The three partners know very well to whom they can credit their company’s success: their employees, customers and suppliers. Many of them attended BMK’s Technology Day recently at the Alpenhof Hotel in Augsburg to celebrate the company’s tenth anniversary. They listened to interesting presentations on various electronics-related issues and discussed them in lively exchanges during the breaks.



In his introduction, Technical Director Stephan Baur presented BMK’s history and stressed the company’s philosophy of partnership at all levels.



Another factor, according to Baur, is technical and logistical innovation. During its development, the Augsburg-based company has managed to complement electronics manufacturing with a web of services for its customers, including prototype manufacturing, component procurement and final assembly. In addition, BMK’s technicians and engineers can perform tests and develop circuit board layouts.



A presentation by Prof. Dr. Ing. Wolfgang Scheel, FHG-IZM Berlin, showed how more and more information can be squeezed into less and less space. He boiled down his vision of the future into the following: “At some time, we will be able to imbue electronic dust with information and spray it on any substrate. The individual elements will then create links on their own.”



“This electronic dust sounds very interesting, but I am certain that we will sell a lot of placement machines until that day arrives”, Armin Bachmann, Siplace Key Account Manager said.



He then presented the future of placement technology and the precision and speed with which Siemens Siplace machines place components onto circuit boards. As one of the key requirements for the future, he mentioned the modularity of placement machines since batch sizes continue to get smaller and product changeovers more frequent.



Everyone’s top goal is to avoid waste and implement the guiding idea of lean manufacturing. With BMK’s technology, advice and services, suppliers like Siemens L&A help to make this a reality. The fact that BMK is a Siplace beta tester is evidence of the high value Siemens L&A places on this important customer.