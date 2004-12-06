BMK is a beta tester<br>for the new Siplace X Electronics Production | December 06, 2004
BMK and Siplace – ten years of cooperation
BMK stands for the last names’ initials of three real entrepreneurs. After a management buyout from the NCR/AT&T group, Stephan Baur, Dieter Müller and Alois Knöferle founded ten years ago their own company in Augsburg, Germany. They started with 25 people as a contract electronics manufacturer and have since developed into a comprehensive electronics service provider with 300 employees.
The three partners know very well to whom they can credit their company’s success: their employees, customers and suppliers. Many of them attended BMK’s Technology Day recently at the Alpenhof Hotel in Augsburg to celebrate the company’s tenth anniversary. They listened to interesting presentations on various electronics-related issues and discussed them in lively exchanges during the breaks.
In his introduction, Technical Director Stephan Baur presented BMK’s history and stressed the company’s philosophy of partnership at all levels.
Another factor, according to Baur, is technical and logistical innovation. During its development, the Augsburg-based company has managed to complement electronics manufacturing with a web of services for its customers, including prototype manufacturing, component procurement and final assembly. In addition, BMK’s technicians and engineers can perform tests and develop circuit board layouts.
A presentation by Prof. Dr. Ing. Wolfgang Scheel, FHG-IZM Berlin, showed how more and more information can be squeezed into less and less space. He boiled down his vision of the future into the following: “At some time, we will be able to imbue electronic dust with information and spray it on any substrate. The individual elements will then create links on their own.”
“This electronic dust sounds very interesting, but I am certain that we will sell a lot of placement machines until that day arrives”, Armin Bachmann, Siplace Key Account Manager said.
He then presented the future of placement technology and the precision and speed with which Siemens Siplace machines place components onto circuit boards. As one of the key requirements for the future, he mentioned the modularity of placement machines since batch sizes continue to get smaller and product changeovers more frequent.
Everyone’s top goal is to avoid waste and implement the guiding idea of lean manufacturing. With BMK’s technology, advice and services, suppliers like Siemens L&A help to make this a reality. The fact that BMK is a Siplace beta tester is evidence of the high value Siemens L&A places on this important customer.
In his introduction, Technical Director Stephan Baur presented BMK’s history and stressed the company’s philosophy of partnership at all levels.
Another factor, according to Baur, is technical and logistical innovation. During its development, the Augsburg-based company has managed to complement electronics manufacturing with a web of services for its customers, including prototype manufacturing, component procurement and final assembly. In addition, BMK’s technicians and engineers can perform tests and develop circuit board layouts.
A presentation by Prof. Dr. Ing. Wolfgang Scheel, FHG-IZM Berlin, showed how more and more information can be squeezed into less and less space. He boiled down his vision of the future into the following: “At some time, we will be able to imbue electronic dust with information and spray it on any substrate. The individual elements will then create links on their own.”
“This electronic dust sounds very interesting, but I am certain that we will sell a lot of placement machines until that day arrives”, Armin Bachmann, Siplace Key Account Manager said.
He then presented the future of placement technology and the precision and speed with which Siemens Siplace machines place components onto circuit boards. As one of the key requirements for the future, he mentioned the modularity of placement machines since batch sizes continue to get smaller and product changeovers more frequent.
Everyone’s top goal is to avoid waste and implement the guiding idea of lean manufacturing. With BMK’s technology, advice and services, suppliers like Siemens L&A help to make this a reality. The fact that BMK is a Siplace beta tester is evidence of the high value Siemens L&A places on this important customer.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments