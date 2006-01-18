Celestica appoints new global boss

Global EMS-provider Celestica Inc. today announced that James Rowan has been appointed to the position of executive vice president, Worldwide Operations.

In his new role, Mr. Rowan will be responsible for managing Celestica's global manufacturing network; ensuring the company continues to provide its customers with world-class manufacturing execution; as well as implementing site-to-site consistency in Lean, Six Sigma, organization capability and customer care.



Mr. Rowan joined the company in January 2005 as president, Celestica Europe, where he was responsible for ensuring Celestica's European operations were strategically aligned to meet the evolving needs of its OEM customers. He was also responsible for overseeing the implementation of Lean process improvements across the company's European facilities; and ensuring compliance with pending European Union environmental legislation. Mr. Rowan brings over 16 years of industry experience to the role, having worked in senior management positions with such companies as Flextronics, Altratron and International Components Corporation (ICC). He was also founder of Electroconnect, a specialist contract electronics manufacturer, acquired by Prestwick Holdings in 1992. Mr. Rowan holds advanced certifications from Glasgow College of Technology and Glasgow Caledonian University in Mechanical & Production Engineering and Electrical & Electronics Engineering.



In a related announcement, Marvin MaGee, Celestica's current executive vice president, Worldwide Operations, has announced his intention to leave Celestica to pursue other opportunities. Mr. MaGee has been a key member of Celestica's executive team since he joined the company in 1997. Prior to Celestica, he spent 18 years with IBM Canada where he held a number of senior management positions in manufacturing and development.



“I would like to acknowledge Marv's significant contributions to Celestica, and the EMS industry, over the course of his career. His commitment to our customers and dedication to the company set an extremely high standard within the organization.” said Steve Delaney, CEO, Celestica. “We are grateful for the substantial role Marv has played in the evolution of Celestica, from a single site with 2,500 employees to the global multi-national Celestica is today.”



“I am pleased to have Jim Rowan take the Worldwide Operations leadership role,” said Steve Delaney. “Jim's extensive operations and industry experience will ensure that we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide our customers with industry-leading manufacturing execution that maximizes the benefits of Lean and Six Sigma and enables them to better serve their customers.”

