SMT & Inspection | January 18, 2006
Universal Instruments appoints<br>new Director for Europe
Universal Instruments has announced the appointment of Peter Bollinger as Director of European Operations, effective from January 2006.
Operating from Universal's offices in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Bollinger took over the role from Brad Bennett, who has relocated back to Universal Instruments' Binghamton facility. In his new position, Bollinger assumes direct responsibility for all sales and service activities in Europe, continuing the progressive approach of his predecessor.
Among the initial tasks facing the new Director for Europe is the championing of Universal's aggressive chip placement initiatives in the region, plus a long-term commitment to strengthen customer relations by extending Universal's high level of flexibility and responsiveness. The role also sees Bollinger tasked with the ongoing effort to further develop Universal's direct sales and support infrastructure through its comprehensive network of knowledgeable, experienced and trusted distributors.
In line with Universal's continual endeavours to serve the needs of its markets around the world, an important element of Bollinger's role is the identification of regions across Europe – such as Russia and North Africa for example – with scope for further development. Bollinger is applying his significant experience, both in the industry and at Universal, to facilitate and direct the investments required to realise the business and market potential of these areas.
Bollinger originally joined Universal in 2000 and since then has successfully undertaken a range of positions, most recently as the Director for Genesis Platform Products. Commenting on Bollinger's appointment, Universal Instruments President Jeroen Schmits stated: “I am looking forward to having Peter apply his high levels of energy and broad product expertise to the European market. His product management background puts him in the ideal position to drive our growing chip placement capabilities in the territory”.
With Bollinger now in place as Director for Europe, Scott Gerhart has been confirmed as the new Director for Genesis Products. Gerhart has worked at Universal since 1984 and has built up extensive experience in product marketing. As a key member of the GSM platform since its initial inception, Scott was most recently based in the Purchasing Organisation as Director for Strategic Sourcing.
