BenQ to release three new mobiles

BenQ Mobile, the new business group of BenQ Corporation, today unveiled its new consumer brand BenQ-Siemens to a global audience and set out a 2006 strategy for asserting its position in the mobile handset industry.

Forged from the dynamic and complementary partnership between Siemens' ex handset business and the Taiwanese consumer electronics group BenQ, the new company will focus on expanding its offering in the 3G arena and using the multimedia strengths of BenQ to create a clearly differentiated product proposition. With an objective to achieve a financially stable business by the end of 2006, BenQ Mobile has adopted two key principles to drive its business forward; focus and simplicity: Focus on consumers & market proximity and simplicity across all operating structures to maximize efficiency.



Jerry Wang, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of BenQ Corporation commented, “We have now successfully united the two companies at an operation level and today marks the start of the next phase in our development - to engage consumers worldwide with the spirit and energy of our combined BenQ-Siemens brand. I believe we have the focus, resources and passion to invigorate the market in 2006, especially in 3G and that our strategy will lead to a sustainable and successful handset business that commands a significant share of the market.”



Clemens Joos, CEO BenQ Mobile said “We want to excite consumers that share our belief in creativity and ability of technology to enrich everyday communication. The new BenQ-Siemens brand embodies this attitude and during 2006 we will be challenging expectations – not only in the products we launch but also in the way we communicate. We have a hugely passionate and experienced team driving this new company and we will build on the existing equity in both brands across the world, to move forward with confidence.”



Additionally, to mark the launch of BenQ-Siemens, the company unveiled today the first three products to carry the new joint brand name – EF81, S68 and S88. All feature slim design and premium metallic finishing but it is the EF81 in particular that provides an indication of the future roadmap: miniaturization of high speed UMTS technology in an ultra thin magnesium clamshell design. BenQ-Siemens has committed that at least a third of its products launched in 2006 will be 3G and that there will be a significant focus on multimedia; every three out of four products featuring a music player or FM radio and every second phone offering a minimum 1.3 mega pixel camera.