Electronics Production | January 18, 2006
BenQ to release three new mobiles
BenQ Mobile, the new business group of BenQ Corporation, today unveiled its new consumer brand BenQ-Siemens to a global audience and set out a 2006 strategy for asserting its position in the mobile handset industry.
Forged from the dynamic and complementary partnership between Siemens' ex handset business and the Taiwanese consumer electronics group BenQ, the new company will focus on expanding its offering in the 3G arena and using the multimedia strengths of BenQ to create a clearly differentiated product proposition. With an objective to achieve a financially stable business by the end of 2006, BenQ Mobile has adopted two key principles to drive its business forward; focus and simplicity: Focus on consumers & market proximity and simplicity across all operating structures to maximize efficiency.
Jerry Wang, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of BenQ Corporation commented, “We have now successfully united the two companies at an operation level and today marks the start of the next phase in our development - to engage consumers worldwide with the spirit and energy of our combined BenQ-Siemens brand. I believe we have the focus, resources and passion to invigorate the market in 2006, especially in 3G and that our strategy will lead to a sustainable and successful handset business that commands a significant share of the market.”
Clemens Joos, CEO BenQ Mobile said “We want to excite consumers that share our belief in creativity and ability of technology to enrich everyday communication. The new BenQ-Siemens brand embodies this attitude and during 2006 we will be challenging expectations – not only in the products we launch but also in the way we communicate. We have a hugely passionate and experienced team driving this new company and we will build on the existing equity in both brands across the world, to move forward with confidence.”
Additionally, to mark the launch of BenQ-Siemens, the company unveiled today the first three products to carry the new joint brand name – EF81, S68 and S88. All feature slim design and premium metallic finishing but it is the EF81 in particular that provides an indication of the future roadmap: miniaturization of high speed UMTS technology in an ultra thin magnesium clamshell design. BenQ-Siemens has committed that at least a third of its products launched in 2006 will be 3G and that there will be a significant focus on multimedia; every three out of four products featuring a music player or FM radio and every second phone offering a minimum 1.3 mega pixel camera.
Jerry Wang, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of BenQ Corporation commented, “We have now successfully united the two companies at an operation level and today marks the start of the next phase in our development - to engage consumers worldwide with the spirit and energy of our combined BenQ-Siemens brand. I believe we have the focus, resources and passion to invigorate the market in 2006, especially in 3G and that our strategy will lead to a sustainable and successful handset business that commands a significant share of the market.”
Clemens Joos, CEO BenQ Mobile said “We want to excite consumers that share our belief in creativity and ability of technology to enrich everyday communication. The new BenQ-Siemens brand embodies this attitude and during 2006 we will be challenging expectations – not only in the products we launch but also in the way we communicate. We have a hugely passionate and experienced team driving this new company and we will build on the existing equity in both brands across the world, to move forward with confidence.”
Additionally, to mark the launch of BenQ-Siemens, the company unveiled today the first three products to carry the new joint brand name – EF81, S68 and S88. All feature slim design and premium metallic finishing but it is the EF81 in particular that provides an indication of the future roadmap: miniaturization of high speed UMTS technology in an ultra thin magnesium clamshell design. BenQ-Siemens has committed that at least a third of its products launched in 2006 will be 3G and that there will be a significant focus on multimedia; every three out of four products featuring a music player or FM radio and every second phone offering a minimum 1.3 mega pixel camera.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments