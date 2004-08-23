Lightning Strikes at Globaltronics

Universal Instruments is showing its fastest AdVantis platform based placement machine at Globaltronics next month.

With its ability to deliver high utilisation for both top and bottom side applications along with high speed placement of large parts, the AdVantis Lightning blurs the distinction between Flexible Fine Pith and Chip Shooters. The Lightning head features a radial array of 30 modular, individually controlled spindles – a configuration that delivers productivity-enhancing features by driving placement rates up to 30,000cph on AdVantis.



Dual on-the-head optics allow Lightning to address an unsurpassed range of components from 01005 (one-quarter the area of 0201s) to 30mm x 30mm. It supports component pre-orientation as well as on-the-head rejection for small parts to further enhance throughput and productivity. Lightning’s plug-in spindle modules are designed to be quickly and easily replaced. Each contains a tiny venturi vacuum generator to maintain a very short and low maintenance vacuum path. As a result, AdVantis Lightning places devices such as CSP, WSP, uBGA, and Melfs at full speed.

Universal’s AdVantis platform incorporates a number of design enhancements, many of which – such as feeders, vision, heads and software – maintain commonality with other Universal Instruments platform equipment. Improved feeder interfaces feature robust three-point mountings.

AdVantis features the company’s latest windows-based UPS+ software to offer a familiar graphics-based interface.



Lightning provides a duty cycle of less than 60ms – a pick-to-pick or place-to-place performance that delivers chipshooting speeds on the AdVantis platform. Cycle times are further improved with new tools like Auto Pick coordinate Update (APU) to raise pick consistency and boost performance.