Aspocomp builds new plant

Finlands largest PCB-producer, Aspocomp Group Oyj has made a decision in principle to expand its HDI business operations by building a new printed circuit board plant in Chennai, India.

The plant will be India's first high technology HDI (High Density Interconnections) printed circuit board production facility. The decision was made to meet the future capacity needs of Aspocomp's current customers.



According to the estimates, the investment will amount to approximately EUR 60 million. The unit is planned to be operational during the second half of 2007. The final investment decision is estimated to be made in the next few months.



The production unit will be established using technology and process solutions that enable flexible production and deliveries to meet the needs of Aspocomp's customers. The investment is part of Aspocomp's growth strategy to solidify the Group's position in the global printed circuit board market.



"The expansion into India is a logical step in the implementation of our strategy that has already started in Thailand and China. India is an attractive and rapidly growing market for printed circuit boards. This project is important as it significantly reinforces our ability to service our global customers. The project combines high technology products, production flexibility, a good delivery capacity, and a competitive cost level", explains Aspocomp's CEO Maija-Liisa Friman.