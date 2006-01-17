SMT & Inspection | January 17, 2006
Rohde & Schwarz names new CEO
Friedrich Schwarz retires from day-to-day operations. Michael Vohrer will be the new President and CEO at Rohde & Schwarz.
After 35 years as member of the Executive Board at Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Friedrich Schwarz (65) retired from day-to-day operations on December 31, 2005. In this time he served for 10 years as President and CEO. His successor in this role is Michael Vohrer (58). Michael Vohrer has been with the company for 30 years, and he has been a member of the Executive Board since 2003. This demonstrates the company's commitment to continuity. The three-member Executive Board also includes Manfred Fleischmann (53) and Christian Leicher (36).
Under Friedrich Schwarz's leadership, the electronics company became a global player. While remaining an independent family-owned company, Rohde & Schwarz is now represented in 70 countries. Its own subsidiaries serve 90% of the market. Friedrich Schwarz, who is the son of one of the company's founders, also turned the company into one of the world's major suppliers in the fields of test and measurement equipment for wireless communications and electronics, secured radiocommunications, broadcasting, and radiomonitoring. On January 1, 2006, Friedrich Schwarz handed the company's reins over to Michael Vohrer. Prior to joining the Executive Board, Michael Vohrer served as Head of the Test and Measurement Division, during which time he greatly expanded the company's market share in this segment.
Manfred Fleischmann and Christian Leicher both became members of the Executive Board in January 2005. Christian Leicher, who is a grandson of one of the company's founders and who represents the shareholders, joined the global family enterprise at that time, coming from Sony Ericsson.
Manfred Fleischmann has been at Rohde & Schwarz since 1985. He initially served as Head of Quality Assurance and then assumed leadership of the Production and Materials Management Division. In 2001, he became responsible for all of Production, before becoming President and COO in 2005.
Under Friedrich Schwarz's leadership, the electronics company became a global player. While remaining an independent family-owned company, Rohde & Schwarz is now represented in 70 countries. Its own subsidiaries serve 90% of the market. Friedrich Schwarz, who is the son of one of the company's founders, also turned the company into one of the world's major suppliers in the fields of test and measurement equipment for wireless communications and electronics, secured radiocommunications, broadcasting, and radiomonitoring. On January 1, 2006, Friedrich Schwarz handed the company's reins over to Michael Vohrer. Prior to joining the Executive Board, Michael Vohrer served as Head of the Test and Measurement Division, during which time he greatly expanded the company's market share in this segment.
Manfred Fleischmann and Christian Leicher both became members of the Executive Board in January 2005. Christian Leicher, who is a grandson of one of the company's founders and who represents the shareholders, joined the global family enterprise at that time, coming from Sony Ericsson.
Manfred Fleischmann has been at Rohde & Schwarz since 1985. He initially served as Head of Quality Assurance and then assumed leadership of the Production and Materials Management Division. In 2001, he became responsible for all of Production, before becoming President and COO in 2005.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments