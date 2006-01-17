SMT & Inspection | January 17, 2006
Göpel to showcase new equipment
At APEX 2006 in Anaheim, California, from February 8-10, GÖPEL electronic will present all-new innovations for its extended JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions.
The company, which started shipping test systems based on its revolutionary hardware architecture SCANFLEX® in early 2005, will use the show to introduce brand new SCANFLEX® solutions for JTAG/Boundary Scan compliant to IEEE-Std. 1149.x, e.g. the new Boundary Scan Controller for FireWire. SCANFLEX® is going to be awarded as “Best-in-Test” by the international magazine “Test & Measurement World” at APEX.
GÖPEL electronic will position itself as the leading supplier of intelligent solutions for extended JTAG/Boundary Scan at the booth of its North American distributor Huntron, Inc at #1023. Besides the exhibition of latest hardware and software equipment, the company will present solutions for IEEE standards such as IEEE 1149.1, .4, .6 as well as 1532.
“We are offering both a unique Integrated Development Environment for JTAG/Boundary Scan applications and a revolutionary hardware solution for extraordinary modularity, flexibility and performance. This unrivalled combination substantially shortens the development cycle of complex JTAG test and programming projects and, at the same time, continuously optimises the fault coverage of various Boundary Scan test processes in interaction with other test strategies,” says Heiko Ehrenberg, Manager of US operations for GOEPEL Electronics in Austin, TX. “GÖPEL electronic provides extensive experience and know-how in Boundary Scan test, programming and verification, as well as integrating the JTAG/Boundary Scan technology with various ATE strategies.”
Wide-ranging services in the domain of Design for Testability (DFT), test program development, and delivery of turnkey solutions based on open integration standards such as PXI and USB play a key role in the worldwide success of GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan equipment, which includes a wide selection of hardware solutions for laboratory, manufacturing and field service environments.
GÖPEL electronic, headquartered in Jena, Germany, is a worldwide vendor of JTAG/ Boundary Scan / IEEE 1149.1 solutions. The company employs about 110 people and maintains support and sales offices in Germany, the United States and France. For the continuous support of some thousand system installations, more than 250 additional specialists ensure local and on-site support through a worldwide service and distribution network.
