PartnerTech lands 30 MEUR deal

Tomra, a developer of systems for returning beverage containers, has expanded its cooperation with Swedish EMS-Provider PartnerTech by placing a new order worth approximately 30 million Euro and scheduled for delivery in 2006.

As a result, PartnerTech will also be helping with Tomra's Logistima product group for large stores. The order includes production, assembly and distribution.



"PartnerTech has handled our initial orders in a highly expert and reassuring manner," says Harald Henriksen, Senior VP Technology at Tomra. “So now that we have received another order, we want to work with PartnerTech even more closely. We view that choice as a key strategic element of our future growth."



Tomra and PartnerTech began their joint effort in May 2005 with the Uno reverse vending machine, which is designed for small outlets like gas stations and neighborhood stores. In December 2005, the two companies added a new product group intended primarily for the German market. The Logistima agreement flows naturally from the success of that effort. The equipment in the new product group handles cans and bottles at large stores with heavy volumes. The order is for Tomra's MasterPac product on the German market.



"We are proud to serve as the contract manufacturer that will help Tomra expand rapidly," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. "This represents further evidence that we have gained a firm foothold in the Nordic market for integrated assignments."



PartnerTech's Swedish and Polish plants will start production immediately. The entire order will be filled in 2006.