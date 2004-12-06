Electronics Production | December 06, 2004
Arrow awarded by C-MAC
Arrow Northern Europe has been selected as C-MAC’s European Distributor of the Year for 2004, thanks to a strong performance in attracting new customers for frequency control products.
According to C-MAC distribution manager Graham Ridding, Arrow’s success can be attributed to its emphasis on supporting design innovation through an in-house application engineering team. “Arrow takes a proactive interest in all aspects of its customers’ design projects and can help design in a wide range of components, calling on C-MAC’s backup when specialist support is needed,” he said.
“The company is a model for ‘value-add’ distributors in its deployment of application engineering skills to create demand. This is why it has achieved tremendous sales growth even in recent difficult market conditions.”
Catrin Kristensen, Arrow’s northern European PEMCO marketing director, commented: “This award recognises the hard work that our in-house engineers have put in to supporting and growing the C-MAC line, and is further evidence of just how seriously Arrow takes the need to deliver high-quality technical design-in services.”
Arrow Northern Europe covers eight territories encompassing the UK, the Nordic region, and the Baltic States.
(Left to right) Graham Ridding, C-Mac Distribution Manager, Jesper Rasmussen, Arrow NE Marketing Manager Passive, Duncan Ralph, C-Mac Chief Executive, Chris McAneny, Arrow NE Marketing Director, Ken Henderson, C-Mac Global Sales Director, Catrin Kristensen, Arrow NE PEMCO Marketing Director.
