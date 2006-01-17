EPIQ sells unit to put focus on EMS

Belgian Electronics Company EPIQ announced that they reached an agreement to sell Structuplas-Riesselberg NV to ELEX NV, which is the controlling shareholder of EPIQ NV.

The revenue of this sale will be used by EPIQ to repay its financial liabilities. Structuplas-Riesselberg will become a full subsidiary of ELEX NV from 2006; also is Peter Pelicaen

appointed as general manager of Structuplas-Riesselberg NV.



The commercial strategy of Structuplas-Riesselberg NV aims to a further extension of the automotive large plastic parts and remained unaltered. The EPIQ Group will now be fully dedicated on the expansion of the contract electronic manufacturing being the core business of the EPIQ group.



EPIQ designs and produces electronic and electro-mechanical systems and sub-systems.

EPIQ provides a wide range of integrated services from product development up to mass

production. Production comprises the design of printed circuits and/or spray casting of plastics up to and including the supply of assembled and tested systems and sub-systems. In addition the group provides the necessary engineering, research and development and logistic management.



EPIQ accounts for 10 entities in 6 countries and has sales of approximately € 120 million per year.

