Atlas Elektronik in co'op with Royal Navy

The Royal Navy will equip its 16 Mine Counter Measure Vessels with the ATLAS SeaFox Mine Disposal System from German based Atlas Elektronik GmbH.

The contract award to ATLAS' UK project partner company and prime contractor, Ultra Electronics Group, was announced in the UK by Ultra on the 9th January, 2006. The selection of SeaFox MDS by the Royal Navy brings a significant new user of ATLAS' expendable mine destructor technology into the group of navies which has already chosen SeaFox to destroy or neutralise sea mines in their areas of operational and strategic interest. This group includes the navies of Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium and Estonia. The United States Navy uses SeaFox, in an airborne-delivered variant, from its MH53 MCM helicopters.



Over the past five years or so, most navies requiring new or replacement mine disposal systems have opted for the expendable type and for these navies, ATLAS' SeaFox has predominantly been the preferred solution.



SeaFox is one of a number of Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) systems designed for MCM applications by the Bremen-based Atlas Elektronik GmbH.