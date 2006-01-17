Avnet and Technology Forecasters<br>launch ”The Avnet Connection”

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet Inc. announced the launch of The Avnet Connection, powered by Technology Forecasters Inc.



The Avnet Connection, a joint offering between Avnet Electronics Marketing and Technology Forecasters Inc., helps mid-sized Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) seamlessly build and maintain global manufacturing relationships with contract manufacturers and component suppliers.



”When a large OEM outsources manufacturing to a contract manufacturer or Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) with facilities in a region with low-cost labor, typically they continue to enjoy tremendous leverage with their component suppliers. They have high volume manufacturing, and procure large quantities of components for several product lines, and therefore are in a position of strength," explained Greg Frazier, executive vice president of global supply chain services for Avnet Electronics Marketing.



"As mid-sized North American or European OEMs embark on the strategic global migration journey, or explore their options, they have a whole different experience than do the large OEMs. They don't have the size and scale to obtain mindshare with component suppliers, or with contract manufacturers. They want the same command, control and continuity of their supply chains that they enjoy with their North American or Western European operations. They face significant challenges as they select contract manufacturers and ODMs in so-called low-cost regions - with intellectual property protection, finance, logistics, and international trade. The Avnet Connection alliance will help these mid-sized OEMs work through challenges and develop profitable and effective manufacturing relationships,'"Frazier concluded.