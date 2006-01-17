Xilinx names European boss

Xilinx, Inc. has announced that Len Lloyd has been appointed European marketing director with responsibility for marketing the full portfolio of Xilinx products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Lloyd joins Xilinx from ARM ( Cambridge, UK) where he served as director of multimedia and systems IP marketing group manager. As chairman of the Khronos OpenMAX standards group, Lloyd is credited with the successful ratification and public release of several platform-based multimedia standards which have attracted adoption and support worldwide by customers in the mobile segment.



“ Europe is an important market for Xilinx with a broad customer base in both traditional and non-traditional markets,” said Sandeep Vij, worldwide vice president of marketing at Xilinx. “Len brings to Xilinx over seventeen years of experience in semiconductors and systems IP, particularly in the digital consumer segment. In addition to proven expertise in EMEA marketing and a global understanding gained from his tenure at Philips, Len has the strategic leadership and visionary skills to develop our business and propel Xilinx to a leadership position in the European marketplace.”



Prior to joining ARM, Len was Vice President of US Business Development for Silicon & Software Systems Inc. (San Jose CA.), where he oversaw the rapid expansion of the company's business in North America. Lloyd started his career in the semiconductor industry with Philips Semiconductors where he spent twelve years working in a variety of senior regional and international marketing roles, primarily in the digital consumer sector. Lloyd earned his Batchelor of Microelectronic Engineering degree from Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin.