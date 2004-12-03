Lead-free and RoHS<br>developments in China

Soldertec Global, as a partner in the organisation of the recent China SMT International Conference in Shanghai, promoted an exchange of lead-free information with the Chinese electronics industry. The 2-day event was dedicated to presentations related to lead-free soldering and attracted an audience of over 200 delegates.

Mr Jianzhong Huang, from the Chinese Ministry of Information and Industry, outlined the contents of the draft Chinese law which is similar in many respects to the RoHS Directive in the EU. It is planned to ban the use of Pb, Hg, Cd, hexavalent Cr, and PBDE and PBB flame retardants by July 2006 for electronic products manufactured in, and imported into, China. The Chinese law is currently being finalised, with some minor adjustments expected due to World Trade Organisation (WTO) advice.



Kay Nimmo, Research Director at Soldertec Global, presented information on the hazardous material substitution requirements of the RoHS Directive for Chinese imports into the EU from July 2006. A comparison was then made with the draft regulation being developed in China that reflects both the recycling requirements of WEEE and the hazardous material substitution requirements of RoHS.



Kay Nimmo commented: "It was great to have the opportunity to exchange ideas, experience and information with Chinese electronics industry, and to know that the concepts of environmentally sound management of electronic production and waste treatment are being integrated into industry thinking in China."



Further information on the Chinese draft law, the WEEE and RoHS Directives, and other regulations affecting the electronics industry worldwide, is available from the Soldertec Global website www.lead-free.org. Soldertec Global also offers a membership service designed to alert companies on any changes or updates to these regulations.



The conference also heard presentations from the Chinese industry and from experts from Japan, Korea and the US. Sammy Yi, Vice President of Assembly Technology Development, Flextronics USA and Member of the IPC Board of Directors shared his experience on the challenges and solutions of lead-free implementation in the manufacturing environment.



Kay Nimmo added "Soldertec Global can assist with the transition to lead-free production by offering a variety of key services to both SME's and larger companies through a range of tailor-made packages." Soldertec Global offers the following services: reliability testing for re-qualification of lead-free assemblies, microscopy and failure analysis, x-ray inspection service, RoHS compliance, mechanical testing and solderability assessment.



The event was jointly arranged with the IPC, JEDEC, and the Chinese associations CEPEA, CEAC and CEEIC.