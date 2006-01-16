Electronics Production | January 16, 2006
Nallatech appoints new CEO
UK-based FBGA-specialist Nallatech today announced that it has appointed Craig Anderson as Chief Executive Officer of the company.
He succeeds Allan Cantle, the company's founder who will remain in his role as President with responsibility for strategy and business development.
“Under Allan's leadership, Nallatech has developed an enviable position in the high performance FPGA computing solutions market and the announcement of these senior management changes represents a natural evolution of management responsibility within a company at this stage in its development” said Iain Robertson, Chairman of Nallatech. “Craig's wealth of commercial experience coupled with our strong technology offering is set to advance the company to its next phase of rapid growth.”
Anderson will be responsible for directing the implementation of the next phase of Nallatech's growth plan, which will see the majority of the company's resources focused on one of the fastest growing markets for high performance FPGA computing solutions - the military and aerospace sector in the US. This growth plan will see the company significantly increase its investment in its US commercial activities during the first half of 2006, including the further recruitment of additional sales and technical support staff to meet the continuing growth in sales. The company's headquarters in Cumbernauld will remain its centre of excellence for research and development, with further investment in skilled roles planned for 2006. The increase in focus on the US market may result in a reduction in the operational headcount at the company's headquarters in Cumbernauld, however the company plans to increase its total headcount over the next year as it continues to maintain and develop its market leadership position. Anderson and Cantle will be based in the company's headquarters in Cumbernauld.
“I am delighted to be joining Nallatech at such a key point in its development. The company has established a leadership position in a fast growing market and is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the ever increasing demand for high performance FPGA computing solutions,” said Craig Anderson, CEO of Nallatech. “I look forward to working closely with Allan and the rest of the team and building on the success achieved to date.”
Anderson is an experienced business professional who has been operating at a senior management level for several years within some of Scotland's most dynamic and successful companies. Most recently, Anderson was COO and CFO of Voxar, the fastest growing healthcare IT company in Europe. Prior to that, Anderson was Group Financial Controller at Kwik-Fit, with financial management responsibility for 25 operating divisions across 12 countries.
