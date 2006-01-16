LPKF presents new PCB plotter

Germany based LPKF Laser & Electronics AG presents the circuit board plotter LPKF ProtoMat® S42 for the in-house milling and drilling of single-sided and double-sided printed circuit boards.

This entry level system of the new LPKF ProtoMat® S-Series allows technical colleges to reduce the cost for project-oriented education. The chemical-free structuring of printed circuit boards with the LPKF ProtoMat® S42 enables pupils and students to accomplish projects independently of outside vendors. This reduces project costs and eliminates time delays. In the same way professional electronics departments get their designs to market faster.



With a 42,000 RPM spindle motor the system quickly provides highquality results. A camera for automatic fiducial recognition, a vacuum table and an acoustic cabinet are available as options.

