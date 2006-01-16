Samsung's Polish plans delayed

Samsung is planning to invest in two new plants in Poland but the negotiations seems to take a bit longer than expected.

Samsung is waiting for the public aid package to build its refrigerator plant in Siechnice, Poland. In the middle of the on-going negotiations the plans of another plant has come up.



"Unfortunately no offers were submitted. Negotiations are still in progress, the meeting in Korea has not been finalized with any concrete arrangements, the concern is still negotiating the public aid package," said Jerzy Fitek, the administrator of the Swieta Katarzyna commune.



Samsung is planning to invest some EUR 100 million in the refrigerator plant but the Korean company could agree on investing more. In addition Samsung might also want to build an LCD monitor plant.