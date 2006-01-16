RFID to be worth $3 Bn 2010

The RFID will according to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen be worth about $3 billion by 2010.

2005 was a boom for RFID technology. The RFID technology market grew by 39% and reached $504 million in 2005. But this is just the beginning of something big. The RFID market is expected to reach about $3 billion by 2010.