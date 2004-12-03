Sanmina-SCI, Automotive<br>div achieves ISO/TS cert

Sanmina-SCI Corporation announced that its automotive manufacturing facility in Gunzenhausen, Germany, has successfully passed the registration audit for ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification.

The newly received certification is the highest international standard for the automotive industry and a significant milestone for Sanmina-SCI’s Automotive Division.



ISO/TS 16949 is an international quality management system certification that aligns existing American (QS-9000), German (VDA6.1), French (EAQF) and Italian (AVSQ) automotive quality systems into a single standard, eliminating the need for multiple certifications. ISO/TS 16949 certification acknowledges that Sanmina-SCI has the necessary systems and processes in place for the design, development, manufacturing, installation and servicing of automotive- related products.



“Quality is key for our automotive customers and receiving the ISO/TS 16949 certification demonstrates Sanmina-SCI’s commitment to offering world- class methodologies and systems that are proven to produce world-class automotive products,” said David Cataldi, Senior Vice President of Sanmina- SCI’s Automotive Division. “Sanmina-SCI’s technology leadership, global footprint, automotive expertise and quality service ensures we meet our customers’ specific requirements and exceed their expectations.”



Sanmina-SCI’s Automotive Division leverages more than 20 years of experience working with leading automotive OEMs, providing design, engineering, printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication and assembly, cables, sheet metal and full-system assembly for a range of cutting-edge automotive products as diverse as HVAC components, suspension, seating frames and safety systems.