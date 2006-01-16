Memstore opens subsidiary in Norway

Sweden based Embedded Specialist Memstore is establishing a new operating unit for design and certification of industrial computers.

Memstore will market its certified products, customized systems and standard industrial computers from Aaeon and MEN. The certified products will be marketed globally with its own brand, as well as an OEM product. Memstore will, in connection with the establishment, start up a knowledge centre to optimize the management of specific demands of techniques and customizations. Certifications will initially be offered in the maritime market, but can also be applicated within a range of other marketing areas, like highly explosive environments, military, automotive, and telecom applications. Production and integration of the systems will mainly take place in Taiwan to secure a competitive cost level. Design, testing and certification will be executed in the Nordic countries. In connection with the establishment, Memstore will also start a Norwegian subsidiary where they will be offering their traditional range of products to the Norwegian customers.



Responsible for the new operating unit is Jan Terje Moberg, technical manager, and Jarl Guntveit, R&D manager. Both Jan T and Jarl has each close to 15 years experience of production, design and certification of industrial computers. Their latest assignment has been with Hatteland Technology and they have previously been running their own company ITC with manufacturing of industrial computers.



“It is a very obvious trend that an increasing amount of customers are demanding a total commitment from their suppliers. Memstore's target is to be a complete supplier of industrial computer systems, and to be one of northern Europe's leading distributors within embedded technology. With the establishing of the new business area, together with Jan Terje's and Jarl's experience and knowledge, we have taken a big step towards our target position” says Jorgen Carlsson, Managing Director, Memstore AB.

