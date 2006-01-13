Tyco separates its Electronics Division

Tyco International Ltd. today confirms that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to separate the company's current portfolio of diverse businesses into three separate, publicly traded companies.

Tyco Healthcare, one of the world's leading diversified healthcare companies; Tyco Electronics, the world's largest passive electronic components manufacturer, and the combination of Tyco Fire & Security and Engineered Products & Services (TFS/TEPS), a global business with leading positions in residential and commercial security, fire protection and industrial products and services.



The company intends to accomplish the separation through tax-free stock dividends to Tyco shareholders, after which they will own 100% of the equity in three publicly traded companies. Each company will have its own independent Board of Directors and strong corporate governance standards. Tyco expects to complete the transactions during the first quarter of calendar 2007.



Tyco's Board of Directors and senior leadership have evaluated a broad range of strategic alternatives, including continuation of Tyco's current operating strategy, sales of select businesses, and separation of only one of the businesses. The company and Board concluded that separating into three businesses is the best way to position these market-leading companies for sustained growth and value creation.



Three Global Companies:



TYCO HEALTHCARE

With 2005 revenue of nearly $10 billion, Tyco Healthcare is one of the foremost global providers of healthcare products and services. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the attractive dynamics of the healthcare industry and to realize more robust growth. Its product portfolio includes advanced surgical instruments and supplies, respiratory care products, contrast media and diagnostic imaging products, needles and syringes, vascular therapies, sutures and wound care products, and generic pharmaceuticals. Healthcare has more than 40,000 employees.



This proposed separation will create a leading stand-alone healthcare company, which is expected to benefit from a focused and independent healthcare culture to help attract top industry talent and strategic partners, as well as increasing access to emerging healthcare-related technologies. This business will continue to be led by current Tyco Healthcare President Rich Meelia, who will become the company's Chief Executive Officer. Chief Operating Officer Kevin Gould and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Dockendorff will also continue in their current leadership positions with the company.



TYCO ELECTRONICS

Tyco Electronics is one of the world's largest suppliers of electronic components, including connectors, switches, relays, circuit protection devices, touch screens, magnetics, resistors, wire and cable, as well as fiber-optic and wireless components and systems. Electronics has 88,000 employees worldwide.



As a $12 billion stand-alone enterprise, Tyco Electronics will be positioned to move quickly and strategically as competition requires, and will be better able to participate in ongoing electronics industry consolidation. The company's Chief Executive Officer will be Tom Lynch -- current President of Tyco's Engineered Products & Services segment -- who brings broad experience in the communications and electronics industries. Dr. Juergen Gromer, who has led Tyco Electronics since 1999, will continue as President, and will also assume additional responsibilities as Vice Chairman. Jacki Heisse will continue to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer.



TYCO FIRE & SECURITY/ENGINEERED PRODUCTS & SERVICES

TFS/TEPS will be led by Tyco International Chairman and CEO Ed Breen as well as Tyco International's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Coughlin. TFS/TEPS is an $18 billion world leader in electronic security solutions for residential, business, and governmental customers, fire protection and sprinkler systems, and industrial valves and controls. With more than 118,000 employees, TFS/TEPS has a large, stable recurring revenue base and generates strong cash flow. Dave Robinson will continue to serve as President of Tyco Fire & Security. Naren Gursahaney will succeed Tom Lynch as President of Engineered Products & Services.



Breen added, “We believe this separation is a logical next step in Tyco's evolution and we are absolutely convinced that this is the right decision for the long-term success of our businesses, employees and shareholders.”



As previously announced, the company will release its full first quarter results on Feb. 2, 2006.