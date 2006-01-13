Exception PCB shows new technology

UK-based PCB producer Exception PCB is launching its new capabilities in high density (HDI) quick-turn solutions at this year's Southern Manufacturing Show (stand C50, Thorpe Park, 8/9 February, 2006).

The business, which was bought from DDI Europe last year, will also be exhibiting its newly-developed offerings in the fields of microvia towers, flex-rigid and flat pad technology.



Exception PCB is a European specialist in time critical and technology-driven printed circuit board solutions. As part of the Exception Group - which comprises Exception EMS and Exception VAR - the PCB division specialises in quick-turn, high density interconnection (HDI) solutions for a wide range of sectors including the aerospace, telecommunications, defence and semiconductor industries.



Garry Myatt, sales director at Exception PCB, said: "This is our first time at the show, which is now well established as a key event in the UK engineering calendar. Over the last year, we have developed several industry-leading innovations in the field of PCB manufacture and are keen to illustrate our pioneering development work to prospective customers. We see huge potential growth in areas such as microvia towers and flat pad innovations, which enable PCB designers to fully utilise the "real estate" on boards to create further efficiencies."



Based in Tewkesbury, UK, Exception PCB employs 140 people and has an annual turnover of £10.5m.