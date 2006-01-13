Sony Ericsson hires 200 engineers

Sony Ericsson plans to hire 200 new engineers for its units in Lund and Kista, Sweden. The engineers are needed for Sony Ericssons continuing development of its new mobile phone models such as the Sony Walkman phone.

According to Swedish magazine Dagens Industri, Sony Ericsson's new engineers will develop new mobile phone models as well as software applications. The majority of the new engineers will be located in Lund, and the remaining part in Kista outside Stockholm.



The Sony Walkman handset has been a sales success and the demand has exceeded the availability even though Sony Ericsson doubled its production capacity twice. EMS-provider Foxconn is one of the largest production partners for Sony Ericsson's mobile phones.



Sony Ericsson launced 20 new models during last year, twice as many as competitor Nokia. Approximately 5000 people are employed globally by Sony Ericsson.

