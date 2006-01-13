Kyzen, KIC, Kester and VJ Electronix<br>join the SMTA Hong Kong/South China

The Surface Mount Technology Association's (SMTA) Hong Kong/South China Chapter announces that its membership has been enlarged to include four American-based companies.



The companies are: Kyzen Corporation of Nashville, KIC of San Diego, Kester of Des Plaines, Ill., and VJ Electronix of Shirley, Mass.



The Hong Kong/South China Chapter officially became active in February 2004. During its first year, the Chapter received the first International Chapter of the Year award, as well as an International Leadership Award, which was presented to the Chapter Chairman and President Abby Tsoi.



With the addition of Kyzen, KIC, Kester and VJ Electronix, the Chapter has more than 227 SMTA members and has plans to continue increasing membership.



“The Hong Kong/South China Chapter is pleased to welcome these four companies into its membership. Being a member of the local U.S. SMTA as well as the Hong Kong/South China Chapter is advantageous for companies,” said President Abby Tsoi.