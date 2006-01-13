Electrolube launches Aquacoat Plus

UK electrochemicals manufacturer Electrolube will be promoting its new aqueous conformal coating, Aquacoat Plus, at APEX this year.

Aquacoat Plus is a water-based conformal coating which has been specifically formulated for the protection of electronic circuitry. It offers an excellent combination of physical and electrical properties and eliminates the need for extraction and other precautions normally required for the application of conventional solvent-based conformal coatings. Aquacoat Plus is non-flammable

and contains low levels of VOCs. It contains no isocyanates, so it can be soldered through without fear of highly toxic gases being produced, and is phenol free, meaning that it is non-corrosive to Cadmium and Zinc plate.



