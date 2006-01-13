Avnet awards Tyco Electronics

Avnet IP&E, a division of Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas and Avnet Inc. has recently named Tyco Electronics its Top Operational Excellence Partner for 2005.

The award is based on a combination of operational efficiency, sales support and product services. Tyco scored high in all areas, a testament to the overall strength of its sales, marketing, product management and operations. Tyco Electronics offers a broad portfolio of connectors, relays and circuit breakers, active and passive fiber optic components, wireless products, power components, resistors, inductors and motors.



'Tyco's consistent commitment to operational efficiencies and marketing initiatives makes them the logical choice. As our largest IP&E supplier partner we look forward to continuing to work with Tyco to focus on the support of our mutual customers as well as marketing their broad range of products,' said Pat Wastal, senior vice president and director of IP&E for Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas.



'Tyco is honored to receive the Top Operational Excellence Partner for 2005 award from Avnet. We are proud of our on-time delivery performance and dedication to outstanding customer service,' said Ray Horner, director of distribution for Tyco Electronics. 'Avnet is Tyco's largest electronic distributor. We value our more than 20 year relationship with Avnet and look forward to continued mutual success.'

