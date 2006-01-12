Ericsson and the union in dispute

Ericsson and the labor union has come into a dispute with eachother.

The labor union at Ericsson Power Modules in Kalmar in Southeast of Sweden claims that the company doesn't follow the last-in-first-out rule when laying off 115 of the 230 working at the plant.



The desicion about moving manufacturing to china came alrdeady last summer but at the plant the development and industrialization will remain.



The labor union has refused to agree on stepping aside from the last-in-first-out rule. Ericsson wants to choose employees on the list by competence.