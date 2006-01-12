Vaisala to lay off 60

NewsRoom Finland reported that the Finnish meteorological and aerospace instrument maker Vaisala is planning to outsource parts of its manufacturing to Malaysia.

Due to the transferred manufacturing of some parts of Vaisala'a measurment systems the company is now planning to lay off some 60 employees.



"The financial impact is estimated to be some 1.5MEUR annual improvement in the division's result, starting from fiscal year 2007," added the statement.