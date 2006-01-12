Xilinx to acquire AccelChip?

A source close to EDN has told that Xilinx is negotiating the purchase of EDA startup AccelChip.

Xilinx told EDN that they don't comment rumours, however the source told EDN that acquisition is a done deal and that Xilinx paid $21 million for AccelChip, roughly $5 million more than the $16 million in funding

AccelChip has raised to date. A spokesman from AccelChip was not immediately available for comment.

