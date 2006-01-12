WEEE deadline delayed in UK

According to RoHS News with reference to Design News, the UK WEEE deadline is delayed.

UK's Department of Trade and Industry announced last week the deadline for the European Union's (EU) Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive will delayed beyond its June 2006 deadline, which was already extended beyond the original January 2006 deadline. A new deadline has not been set, but it will almost certainly stretch well beyond the previous June 2006 target date.



Industry watchers noted that more time is needed because of concerns over he scale and the cost burden that will be placed on the local authorities that are required to dispose of WEEE materials that are collected separately from other refuge.