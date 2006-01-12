Silica wins Freescale Demand<br>Creation Award

Semiconductor Distribution specialist SILICA, an Avnet company, won the European Demand Creation award for being the clear leader with the highest number of new design opportunities within the first half of 2005.

The award reflects the importance that Freescale places on the distribution channel in supporting demand creation growth.



“SILICA's commitment to create new opportunities and develop new markets for Freescale is impressive” said Flavio Stiffan, Corporate Account Manager at Freescale. “SILICA had numerous successes with new designs, especially for High-end 32-bit MCU and Zigbee applications. Their FAE force and sales engineers are experienced and highly skilled, not only on the technology level but also within vertical markets. Understanding the customer applications and the environment they compete in, is key when it comes to discovering new business”, Stiffan continued.



“Our success has been due to the way we interact with the customer, every project has very individual demands and it is essential that all aspects of the project are considered before designing in a product,” said Miguel Fernandez, President of SILICA. “We put great emphasis on supporting customers with application based design-in support and thereby create greater demand for Freescale's products.“



SILICA markets the entire Freescale product range and supports customers with in-depth technical workshops for Freescale technologies on a European base. The companies partner since 2000.