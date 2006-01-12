Samtec awarded by Avnet

Global electronic components distributor Avnet Electronics Marketing, the largest operating group of Avnet Inc., has announced that it recently awarded its Top Interconnect and Top Overall Supplier Awards 2005 to Samtec Inc.

Samtec is a worldwide manufacturer of P.C. Board level interconnects, was chosen for this award based upon a combination of sales and product support, customer service, revenue growth and outstanding overall performance in 2005.



'We would truly like to thank Avnet for the wonderful Top Interconnect and Overall IP&E Supplier Awards. It is satisfying to know that Avnet recognizes and appreciates the Samtec difference that sets us apart from other suppliers. It is with this understanding that we enter 2006 with the highest expectations for continued profitable growth for both Samtec and Avnet,' said Jim Gribbins, national sales manager for Samtec Inc.



'We congratulate Samtec for exceeding our high performance and support standards leading to these awards,' said Pat Wastal, senior vice president and director of IP&E for Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. 'Avnet and Samtec have enjoyed an 18-year relationship punctuated by excellent sales growth over the past fiscal year. Samtec's flexibility, dedication and outstanding service all contribute to our recognition of a great performance. Samtec has made a commitment to be successful with Avnet that we are confident will continue well into the future.'



Samtec Inc., founded in 1976, is a privately held worldwide manufacturer of P.C. Board level interconnects. Samtec's sales growth rate has consistently outpaced the connector industry for the past 20 years and has come from placing resources where they matter most to customers: customer service and product development. Bishop and Associates in its annual 'Customer Survey of the Electronic Connector Industry' from 1996 through 2004 have ranked Samtec No. 1 for service, quality and overall connector performance. Samtec has stayed ahead of the curve by developing new niche products in the areas of high-speed, high-density and micro interconnects, just as it was one of the first to anticipate the need for and develop true surface-mount interconnect products.