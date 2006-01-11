Elnitec & Speedprint in divorce

According to evertiq's sources the Nordic production equipment distributor Elnitec is about to terminate its cooperation with Speedprint.

Nobody at Elnitec has been willing to give evertiq a comment on this but according to well informed sources the two companies have been unable to align on how this certain equipment trading should be run in the Nordic.



Elnitec was supposed to showcase one of Speedprint's machines at the Lead-Free 2006 event at the Stockholm Fair on February 1st but according to evertiq's sources Speedprint withdrew the machine at last minute.