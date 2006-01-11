Electronics Production | January 11, 2006
STMicro and Ember partner on ZigBee
STMicroelectronics and Ember Corporation have signed an agreement to jointly develop complete solutions for the fast-growing ZigBee™ wireless networking market.
ZigBee is a wireless, standards-based radio technology that addresses the unique needs of remote monitoring, control and sensor network applications.
The companies will co-develop a complete roadmap of next generation ZigBee solutions, including hardware, software and tools. This non-exclusive partnership combines Ember's expertise and intellectual property in 802.15.4/ZigBee radio hardware and software, with ST's world-class capabilities in semiconductor technology and development, as well as its global manufacturing and marketing resources. The joint development by ST and Ember of these new products, the first of which is planned for launch in early 2006, means that customers will be able to take advantage of these fully compatible offerings as reliable reciprocal second sources.
For ST, the relationship with Ember will significantly accelerate its development of leading-edge Zigbee technology and offer its customers a robust roadmap of new interoperable products.
ST's relationship with Ember is the result of an extensive market evaluation of various ZigBee technology providers, according to Jean-Claude Kaire, Director of Standard Linear ICs, STMicroelectronics. “ST chose Ember because its ZigBee platform is more mature, feature-rich and well ahead of other vendors. Together we can be strong leaders in the ZigBee market by combining the complementary assets and expertise of our two companies.”
For Ember, teaming with semiconductor giant ST represents the deepest relationship yet, in its strategy to partner with leading microcontroller manufacturers to offer a diverse choice of interoperable, standards-based ZigBee platforms from which device manufacturers can build new products.
“ST's decision to work with Ember in serving the ZigBee market is a huge validation for both Ember and ZigBee,” said Adrian Tuck, Ember's executive vice president. “This relationship will enable Ember to access the vast resources of an industry giant with dozens of advanced R&D centers, design centers, cutting-edge manufacturing technology, and sales offices in 36 countries.”
