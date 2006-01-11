RoHS | January 11, 2006
Lead-free solder paste adopted<br>by multinational manufacturers
Following the launch of Multicore® LF318 from the electronics group of Henkel, the lead-free solder paste has been successfully qualified by leading OEMs such as Siemens and CEMs.
The halide-free, no-clean, pin-testable Multicore LF318 is specifically formulated to achieve a consistently high degree of coalescence upon reflow and incorporates impressive levels of humidity resistance. Displaying excellent solderability, Multicore LF318 significantly reduces common operational defects such as solder-balling, optimising the lead-free paste for a reliable, repeatable performance.
“The unique properties of Multicore LF318 means that the product is an obvious choice for multinational manufacturers such as Siemens – environments in which leading-edge products demand a high degree of reliability and repeatability,” comments Frank Ongkiehong, Director of Application Engineering / Marketing Europe. “During the printing and assembly processes, Multicore LF318 ensures high efficiency levels – due to a superior print performance and broad reflow process window – combined with high tack for strong resistance to component movement during placement. Ultimately, Multicore LF318 is ideally placed for all Pb-free manufacturing environments, with the functionality to surpass even the most rigorous of qualification processes.”
As a supplier of progressive technologies, the product qualification process at Siemens is comprehensive – as were the demands placed upon Multicore LF318 at the company's Corporate Technology centre in Berlin. The paste underwent a series of static tests to measure performance in relation to variables such as corrosion, solderballing and wetting. The product was also successfully exposed to a range of dynamic tests to ascertain the behaviour of the paste during printing, evaluating print and slump performance. “Naturally, Siemens has a rigorous program of standard testing procedures to which all products used by them must adhere,” explains Dirk Luh, Business Manager at Henkel. “However, the fact that lead-free is a relatively new area means that currently, test specifications are not fixed. Although the lack of precedent significantly complicates the development of lead-free products such as Multicore LF318, successful qualification by Siemens consequently serves as a guarantee that Multicore LF318 is optimised for superior performance at every level.”
