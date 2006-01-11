Celestica enters Xbox360 production

Microsoft has appointed Celestica as its third manufacturer for the Xbox360 unit, along Flextronics and Winstron. Microsoft is now up on full speed for the manufacturing of the new Xbox.

Microsoft has been having trouble keeping up with the high demand for the Xbox 360 units. Microsoft said the reason for the delay is lack of internal components. Microsoft has now added Celestica as its third manufacturing partner, along Flextronics and Winstron. According to Gameshout.com, the three companies are together able to produce up to 5.5 million units by June.

