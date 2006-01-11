Foxconn leads Taiwan IT in 2005

According to Digitimes EMS provider Foxconn Electronics lead the Taiwan IT industry during 2005 with 63 % in revenue growth.

Foxconn enjoyed the highest revenue growth last year at 63.5%. Foxconn Electronics which is originally named (Hon Hai Precision Industry) kept its title as the largest privately owned company in Taiwan during 2005. Foxconn lead the domestic IT industry in terms of revenue growth in comparing with Asustek Computer (38%), Quanta Computer (24,3%),

Compal Electronics (4,5%) and Acer (41%) , according to information released by the companies.



In 2004, Foxconn posted a 26.1% revenue growth, following Acer with 42.7% and Asustek with 28.2%.